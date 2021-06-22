Cancel
Phillies: Ruben Amaro Jr. is Still Celebrating the 2008 World Series

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. just tweeted out a photo of his drink of choice: Kenwood beer in a 2008 World Series champions glass. Amaro has been with the Phillies as a player, executive, and now color-commentator for almost half his life. As a member of the 1993 Phillies pennant team, the 1995 Cleveland Indians pennant team, and the Assistant GM of the 2008 championship team (he became the GM the day after the parade), Amaro has some experience popping bottles in the clubhouse.

thatballsouttahere.com
