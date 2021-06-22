Don’t Let Your Healthy Habits Go On Summer Vacation

Summer is here! The weather is warm, the days are long and towns and tourist attractions are finally opening back up. If you are like me, you are longing to go on your first vacation in more than a year. Taking a trip for a week or a long weekend is a great way to relieve stress and have some fun, but after waiting so long, we could be tempted to completely throw caution to the wind and let our eating and fitness efforts get away from us.