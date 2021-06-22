Cancel
Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney’s live-action film

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all? Disney believes it is Rachel Zegler.

Zegler, who is already making her major film debut as Maria in “West Side Story” later this year, has been cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming remake of the iconic fairy tale, Variety reported.

Zegler, who will also appear in the sequel to “Shazam,” tweeted about her new role, posting that “I have manifested my entire life, I think I think.” She also shared a video on Twitter meeting the Snow White character with the caption, “Homegirl we have lot to catch up on.”

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” director Marc Webb said in a statement. “Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Production on the Disney classic is anticipated to begin in 2022, CNN reported.

Disney has been developing its live-action version of “Snow White” since 2016, Variety reported. Marc Platt will produce the film, and the duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write some new songs for the film, the website reported.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was released in 1937 and marked Disney’s first animated feature film, Variety reported.

The classic fairytale has been adapted several times, including “Mirror Mirror” and “Snow White and the Huntsman” in 2012, and “Snow White and The Three Stooges” in 1961, which featured former figure skating champion Carol Heiss.

