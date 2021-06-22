Cancel
House will form new committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 15 days ago
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.

The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

