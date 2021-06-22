Drink Your Greens: The Top Juice Delivery Services
Juices, wellness shots, and cleanses have become popular over the past few years for good reason: They’re a simple way to get your daily dose of fruits and veggies. According to the Center for Disease Control, only 12.2 percent of Americans consume the daily recommended amount of fruit and a mere 9.3 percent eat the recommended amount of vegetables. Although green juices may be lacking in fiber, they’re packed with other nutrients and help reduce inflammation, improve digestion, boost the immune system, improve energy, and cleanse and detoxify the body. Enter juice delivery services.www.mensjournal.com