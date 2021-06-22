Wayne Douglas Wells, 50, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home on Brockdell Mountain. Wayne loved Jesus, was a husband who passionately loved his wife, Melissa, and a father who could not have been more proud of his two children, Logan and Annie. Logan’s wife Kelsie was a perfect addition to their sweet family and Wayne was proud to also call her his daughter. He was known as Pop Pop to his grand, Lucas, who provided many hours of joy and laughter. Family and dear friends always first to Wayne, who loved lending a helping hand and cracking a joke to bring a smile.