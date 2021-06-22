Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, TN

Wayne Douglas Wells

By Editor
thedunlap-tribune.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Douglas Wells, 50, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home on Brockdell Mountain. Wayne loved Jesus, was a husband who passionately loved his wife, Melissa, and a father who could not have been more proud of his two children, Logan and Annie. Logan’s wife Kelsie was a perfect addition to their sweet family and Wayne was proud to also call her his daughter. He was known as Pop Pop to his grand, Lucas, who provided many hours of joy and laughter. Family and dear friends always first to Wayne, who loved lending a helping hand and cracking a joke to bring a smile.

www.thedunlap-tribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikeville, TN
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
City
Dunlap, TN
County
Sequatchie County, TN
State
Florida State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melissa Lee#Lee Walker#Cremation#Indian#P O Box#West End Church Of God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy