WTAE Listens: Esther Bush to retire after 27 years with the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

By Andrew Stockey
wtae.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Esther Bush, president and chief executive of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh will retire this year after 27 years leading the organization. She spoke with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 anchor Andrew Stockey and shared her work with the organization for Pittsburgh's Black community over nearly three decades and her view on the state of Black Pittsburgh today, and moving forward.

www.wtae.com
