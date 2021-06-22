WTAE Listens: Esther Bush to retire after 27 years with the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

Chris Lovingood is leaving Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE after three years. “THANK YOU, PITTSBURGH — I’M HEADED DOWN SOUTH!” the weekend morning anchor wrote on Facebook. “As for where I’m going: WRAL TV in Raleigh, NC! They have a star-studded team down there and it legitimately feels like a dream to be able to say I’ll be among them. This well-respected station is doing some fantastic journalism and storytelling, and I am EAGER to head there in August.”