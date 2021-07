There is little doubt the New York Knicks will be active come August when free agents are able to sign with new teams. With a major need at point guard, there are several available options with Derrick Rose, and Elfrid Payton set to hit the open market next month. It is possible the Knicks allocate some of their draft capital toward a young collegiate PG; someone like Jared Butler or Tre Mann might offer a developmental alternative to prepare for the future.