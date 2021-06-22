Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wine Talk: NFL Quarterback Rich Gannon's Cabernet Journey

By Shawn Zylberberg
winespectator.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rich Gannon isn't traveling America's biggest football cities, he can be found taking a break with a glass of California Cabernet. The sports commentator and former quarterback for the then-Oakland Raiders (now of Las Vegas) is one of several wine-loving NFL superstars. Gannon was drafted in 1987 and spent...

www.winespectator.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Washington Wine#American Football#California Cabernet#Oakland Raiders#Mvp#Cbs Sports#Southern Glazer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis, a tale of two quarterbacks

Out of all the positions to scout at the college level, the quarterback position has proven to be one of the most volatile in recent years. Relative unknowns can become first-rounders with one good season under their belt. Every year it seems that another franchise quarterback emerges out of nowhere to jump to the top of NFL draft boards.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Create NFL's First Wine Club

The Tennessee Titans’ latest initiative to raise their standing in the hearts and minds of their fan base includes raising some glasses. The Titans announced the creation of a subscription wine club, which they believe is the first of its kind for an NFL franchise. It is a joint effort with Fairwinds Estate Winery (Napa Valley, Calif.) and will feature wines named to highlight part of the team’s history or to “honor a unique quality of Tennessee culture” under the brand name Rough & Dressed Napa Valley.
NFLYardbarker

Rags to Riches: Texans Top 5 in NFL Revenue?

The Houston Texans audience cares much more deeply about how many wins can be gathered vs. how many dollars can be grabbed. But the Texans fan base plays a key role in the NFL franchise - struggling in many ways - thriving when it comes to projected revenue. According to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Purchase

Aaron Rodgers made a decision on his future in Green Bay earlier this month, though it’s unclear if that decision is Packers-related. According to a report out of Green Bay via The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers has decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: CBS Sports keeps ripping on the Bears

Chicago Bears (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Chicago Bears fans, like any good fans, will take their fandom to the grave. So, it’s no surprise that when we see some bad takes during the offseason lull, fans jump to their team’s defense. One of the latest conversations had amongst fans...
NFLPosted by
Forbes

San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo An Imperfect Fit For Alex Smith Role

Any thoughts of Jimmy Garoppolo struggling to handle the potentially uncomfortable situation of helping mentor his hand-picked successor appear to have been put to bed, with the San Francisco 49ers quarterback receiving effusive praise from their first-round pick Trey Lance. Speaking at a charity softball game in Fargo, N.D., Lance...
Washington StatePosted by
Robb Report

This New Washington Cabernet Shows the State Can Compete With the World’s Best Wines

Very often, a sentence that begins with “Washington State wines” ends somewhere in this territory: “offer great value compared with their peers in the world.” That, of course, is a good thing for wine lovers, and is generally true. Winemakers in the upper left corner of the lower-48 have capitalized on the longer hours of sunlight during the growing season, large diurnal temperature shifts, great soils and dry conditions east of the Cascades that allow them to fine-tune irrigation, to produce pure-fruited, structured reds that can stand up to any in the world (and they have). The downside to the value proposition is that it throws a smoke screen in front of the quality side of the ratio, creating the perception that Washington’s best reds must not be quite as good as the best from other regions because they’re a skosh more affordable.
NFLUSA Today

Where did the current NFL starting quarterbacks play college football?

Where did the presumed starting quarterbacks for each NFL team hone their skills while playing college football? From first-round picks to sixth-rounders, and even seventh-rounders, let’s take a look at their alma maters…. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray. Kyler Murray played ball at two colleges, beginning his career at Texas A&M....
Gamblingrussellstreetreport.com

NFL Betting Tips No One Talks About

Russell Street Report Street Talk NFL Betting Tips No One Talks About. This is the ultimate list of NFL betting tips that will help you get better results from your wagers. In this guide, you will get access to 5 proven strategies that professional bettors use to improve their win rate and make a living from predicting the outcome of sports events.
Arizona Statewine-searcher.com

Arizona's Growing Wine Scene

The desert state of Arizona is better known for its national parks, like the Grand Canyon, and stunning scenery than as a hotbed of wine production. Many may think of the state, where temperatures can hit the low 100s for much of the summer, as too hot a climate in which to successfully grow grapes. However, huge diurnal temperature shifts and the impressive altitude of many of the state's vineyards allow grapes to flourish in a handful of areas.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports predicts Jaylen Waddle to be Miami Dolphins' MVP

It’s not often that rookies are MVPs of NFL teams. Of course, teams often don’t hand out individual awards, but that doesn’t mean fans and media don’t speculate and give out their own awards. In terms of preseason MVP awards, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan believes one rookie could claim the...
NFLknbr.com

49ers considering alternate throwback helmet for 2022 season

As the summer rolls on, we’ve arrived at the jersey talk stage of the offseason. The 49ers announced last week that they’ll don their 1994 throwback jerseys in six games next season. Those jerseys are actually throwbacks to the 1955 season, when the 49ers wore the iconic red fits shown above.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports tabs Colts as an underrated team in 2021

As it sits right now in the AFC, the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the quickly rising Buffalo Bills are expected to be the favorites in the AFC, but there are some other teams that should also be talked about in the mix of things this year, according to CBS Sports. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has listed the Indianapolis Colts as one of the league’s most underrated teams in 2021.
NFL49erswebzone.com

The Pantheon of 49ers Greats: 1950-1979

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Recently, I created a Pantheon for the greatest 49ers from 1979 to the present, because that's the era I'm most familiar with. But the 49ers have such a rich history that predates 1979. And as they celebrate their 75th season as a franchise, it's appropriate to honor the greats from 1950 to 1979. ...Continue reading.
NFLYardbarker

Washington Football Team Revenue: Snyder and The NFL Rich Get Richer

The Washington Football Team audience cares much more deeply about how many wins can be gathered vs. how many dollars can be grabbed. And team owner Daniel Snyder? One would like to think that he prioritizes both. But the bottom line: the WFT fan base plays a key role in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy