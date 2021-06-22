Wine Talk: NFL Quarterback Rich Gannon's Cabernet Journey

Very often, a sentence that begins with “Washington State wines” ends somewhere in this territory: “offer great value compared with their peers in the world.” That, of course, is a good thing for wine lovers, and is generally true. Winemakers in the upper left corner of the lower-48 have capitalized on the longer hours of sunlight during the growing season, large diurnal temperature shifts, great soils and dry conditions east of the Cascades that allow them to fine-tune irrigation, to produce pure-fruited, structured reds that can stand up to any in the world (and they have). The downside to the value proposition is that it throws a smoke screen in front of the quality side of the ratio, creating the perception that Washington’s best reds must not be quite as good as the best from other regions because they’re a skosh more affordable.