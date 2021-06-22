Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Tony Vitello Addresses LSU Rumors Following Season-Ending Loss

By Matthew Ray
Posted by 
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 15 days ago

Tennessee's magical season came to an end today in Omaha earlier today at the hands of Texas, but well before the Vols landed in Omaha, Tony Vitello's name was popping up on coaching search big boards across the country.

The young head coach just led Tennessee to one of the best seasons in school history, so naturally, this is going to happen. The latest Vitello rumor centers around the team that Tennessee sent home in the Super Regionals, LSU.

Vitello is believed to be among the top names to replace Hall of Fame coach Paul Mainieri, and he addressed the topic in today's post-game press conference.

"No, I have not," Vitello said of having any discussions with LSU.

"I just made an idiot out of myself, at least for all the masculine folks watching, by getting teary-eyed about these kids, and that's where my focus has been,” Vitello added during the press conference. "Like I said, the social life hasn't been existent for quite some time, well before our Opening Day game, and a part of that is I want to do as good of a job as I can for the school that gave me a chance, and I want to do as good of a job I can for a group that we thought could go pretty far. And then, you know, the way the season evolved like I said, these emotions are certainly not fake. I don't know if it's embarrassing or not, but it's coming from a place where that's my no. 1 concern, is these guys."

While Vitello is likely not lying about having contact with LSU at this stage, it is still possible his agent has fielded calls from the Bayou Bengals, so this will be something to continue to monitor until LSU names their guy.

The fact that Vitello's name is being mentioned for the position speaks volumes to the job he has done rebuilding the program in Tennessee, and while the allure could be there, his comments suggest he would like to see that through, and there is no doubt the Tennessee administration is doing all they can to ensure this happens.

Earlier this year, an exclusive report from Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, featuring exclusive quotes from Chancellor Donde Plowman, indicated Tennessee plans to make Vitello one of the highest-paid coaches in America, while fully renovating the facilities to his specifications.

"Tennessee is at a turning point, preparing to make a sizable financial commitment to its coaching staff and facilities to sustain the program’s success, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the Tennessee baseball program told Knox News. One of the sources indicated the investment could place Tennessee among the nation's biggest spenders on college baseball and make Vitello one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation."

The Big Orange faithful will continue to pay close attention to this situation in the coming days.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
309
Followers
331
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Paul Mainieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Lsu#American Football#Lsu#Hall Of Fame#The Bayou Bengals#Knox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Darius Days returning to LSU basketball for senior season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Forward Darius Days is returning to LSU for his senior season after initially exploring his opportunity to turn pro. Days, who announced his decision during an online talk show appearance in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, had previously declared his intention to enter this summer’s NBA draft after last season. However, he did not hire an agent or otherwise relinquish his college eligibility.
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

LSU athletics losses top $80m due to COVID

The financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on collegiate athletics continues to become crystalized, and LSU's athletics program is the latest major program to reveal the impact of the virus that shuttered athletics and society alike for nearly 15 months. According to reports Wednesday, including in the Baton Rouge...
Texas Statevirginiasports.com

Virginia's Season Ends with a 6-2 Loss Against No. 2 Texas

OMAHA, Neb. – Virginia (36-27) suffered a 6-2 loss against No. 2 national seed Texas (49-16) in an elimination game at the 2021 Men’s College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. After a nearly four-hour weather delay, the game started at 10:45 p.m. EST and ended at 1:59 a.m. EST on Friday morning.
College SportsKingsport Times-News

All eyes on Vitello after Vols’ bounce-back season

OMAHA, Neb. — Danny White stood in a suite above section 211 at TD Ameritrade after Tennessee baseball’s season ended Tuesday afternoon. The Tennessee athletics director hovered as coach Tony Vitello and the Vols wrapped up their season after an 8-4 loss to Texas, which turned all attention to what is next for Vitello and the future of Tennessee baseball.
College Sportsrockytopinsider.com

Tony Vitello Names New Volunteer Assistant Coach

Tony Vitello didn’t waste any time on naming the new Volunteer assistant baseball coach. On Saturday, it was announced that Vitello has promoted former Tennessee pitcher Richard Jackson to the role, as he will take over for Ross Kivett. “The secret sauce, if any, to our program is that we...
NBAlafourchegazette.com

LSU forward withdraws from NBA Draft; returning for senior season

One of LSU's steadiest men's basketball players over the past several seasons announced today that he's coming back for one more ride. Post player Darius Days announced that he's withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and is returning to LSU – a huge get for coach Will Wade and his staff.
Mississippi Statehornsillustrated.com

Baseball ends season with 4-3 loss to Mississippi State

OMAHA, Neb. — "Your season can be made in a split second and it can be broken in a split second." Texas center fielder Mike Antico's postgame comment described Saturday's 4-3 loss to Mississippi State perfectly. A walk-off single by the Bulldog shortstop Tanner Leggett ended the Longhorns' time at the College World Series, and with it, their season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy