What is the COVID-19 'Delta Variant'?

President Joe Biden said he wanted herd immunity by the Fourth of July so that we could celebrate our freedom from the virus. Last month the president said he wanted 70 percent of all eligible Americans vaccinated. However, White House officials say we won't meet that goal just yet but that we are meeting other goals.

"We have already met the president's 70% goal for all us adults, 30 and older. That's right. For those ages, 30 and above 70% have at least one shot," explained Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Coordinator.

The White House says we will likely meet the 70 percent marker in the next few weeks.

Reaching those markers is important as top health experts say the " Delta variant " (B.1.617.2), classified as a "Variant of Concern," has popped up in every state. The variant is spreading quickly, especially in children 12 and younger who can't get vaccinated yet.



At a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said "The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19."

The Delta variant was first identified in India and is 40% more transmissible as patients are slower to show symptoms.

“It is more difficult, obviously, to manage this virus with the new Delta variant," Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary said.

Researcher Peter Hotez says the southeast and western mountain states are most at risk for a significant surge this summer because of their slow vaccination rates.

"The numbers are coming down and they are. But remember, this time last year, they were also quite low. And then we saw that steep acceleration in July and August across our southern states. And so I do think there is a vulnerability, given the low vaccination rates that we have," Hotez said.



In California, public health officials say we've seen nearly 350 cases of the Delta variant.

Kern County Public Health says it has seen one case of the Delta variant, which originated in India. It also reports 2 cases of the Beta variant. The prevailing variant in Kern County is the Alpha variant with 49 cases.

Health experts say getting vaccinated is the key to preventing the spread of the Delta Variant and that some vaccinations on the market are effective against it.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky weighed in on the matter Tuesday.

"We know our vaccines work against this variant. However, this variant represents a set of mutations that could lead to future mutations that invade our vaccine. And that's why it's more important than ever to get vaccinated now to stop the chain of infection, the chain of mutations that could lead to a more dangerous variant."

Health experts are concerned about this variant in particular with many saying it could have a resurgence later this year.

Right now it's still not clear when or if people will need a COVID-19 booster shot. Health officials have also talked about "seasonal masking" to help prevent surges later this year.