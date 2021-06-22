Cancel
Transformers: Peter Cullen Will Play Optimus Prime Until He Says Otherwise

By Adam Barnhardt
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it turns out, Peter Cullen has some of the best job security in Hollywood. The long-time voice actor will soon return to the Transformers franchise to voice Optimus Prime. As Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura says, the Optimus role belongs to Cullen until he no longer wants it. That means when the Paramount franchise continues with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Cullen will be back in the saddle as the beloved Autobot.

