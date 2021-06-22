Sinclair CEO Weighs In On Possible Madison Square Garden Return For ROH

LOS ANGELES, CA – Comedy Dynamics has teamed up with comedian and magician Harrison Greenbaum to release his audio-only magic special, Live At Madison Square Garden, through their audio distribution system consisting of Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and more on June 25, 2021. Only days before the global lockdown, Harrison Greenbaum became the first magician to ever sell out Madison Square Garden, performing the most expensive and over-the-top magic show in New York City history for more than 20,000 adoring fans. A true revolutionary, Harrison has taken the unprecedented step of preserving this history-making visual extravaganza by agreeing to record and release just the audio. You won’t believe your ears!