Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sinclair CEO Weighs In On Possible Madison Square Garden Return For ROH

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 15 days ago

Ring of Honor ran Madison Square Garden in a joint show with NJPW in 2019, and with sports venues opening back up Sinclair’s CEO weighed in on a possible return for ROH. Chris Ripley spoke with the Baltimore Business Journal discussing the reports that Sinclair is raising money for a sports streaming service. During the interview, Ripley was asked whether ROH would consider a return to MSG now that venues are reopening to full capacity.

411mania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Combat#Sinclair Ceo Weighs#Njpw#Msg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

ROH COO Joe Koff on Possible ‘Unexpected Faces’ at Best in the World

– While speaking to Inside The Ropes’ Liam Stewart, ROH COO Joe Koff discussed this weekend’s Best in the World pay-per-view event, and what fans can expect for this event. The card is scheduled for Sunday, July 11. Below are some highlights. Joe Koff on the challenges for ROH caused...
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

LCD Soundsystem announces Madison Square Garden live box repressing

Tenth anniversary repressing includes CD version for first-time ever. The tenth anniversary of a milestone in the history of LCD Soundsystem will arrive August 6th, when DFA Records partners with Parlophone/Warner Music to repress the long out-of-print The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden, a 5 LP vinyl unabridged recording of LCD Soundsystem’s near four hour April 2, 2011 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The colossal show is also celebrated on 3 CD for the very first time.
WWE411mania.com

AEW News: Britt Baker Makes WWE/Saudi Arabia Reference on Dynamite, Andrade el Idolo Wins AEW Debut

– Britt Baker took a not-so-subtle shot at WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows during her promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As you can see in the clip below, Baker went on a rant about how Vickie Guerrero is using her connection to Andrade El Idolo to gain favors in positioning Nyla Rose for a title shot. Calling it a “blood money” situation, Baker quipped, “maybe next week AEW Dynamite can run in Saudi Arabia!”
WWEculturedvultures.com

Malakai Black/Tommy End Makes AEW Debut At Road Rager

Tommy’s End sinister new persona, Malakai Black, made a surprising debut at last night’s AEW Road Rager event in Miami, making a huge statement by laying out both Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson with a Black Mass during the show’s opening contest. This came about only hours removed from a...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview For Tonight: Title Matches, Karrion Kross

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be the special Great American Bash episode, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The Great American Bash will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly II. There will also be two tag team matches with titles on the line as NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way defend against Zoey Stark and Io Shirai.
WWE411mania.com

NJPW Strong Lineup Announced for Friday: Road to Tag Team Turbulence

– NJPW announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. The show will stream on Friday, July 9 on NJPW World. This week’s show will serve as the precursor to Tag Team Turbulence, which takes place on Friday, July 16. Here’s the current lineup:. * Josh Alexander vs....
WWENorwalk Reflector

WWE coming to Madison Square Garden for 'Smackdown'

NEW YORK — WWE is beating competitor AEW back to New York by less than two weeks. Vince McMahon’s wrestling company will be running “Smackdown” live from Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10, WWE announced Thursday. The Friday night show will run a day before the 20th anniversary of the...
WWE411mania.com

Update on Status of Chad Gable’s WWE Contract

A new report has an update on Chad Gable’s current contract with WWE. Fightful Select checked into the matter due to some hefty speculation about when Gable’s WWE contract might be up after Dax Harwood suggested in a post to Twitter back in March that Gable could be available in May or so.
WWE411mania.com

Colt Cabana On His Original Plan After Leaving Ring of Honor

In an interview with Fightful, Colt Cabana spoke about what his original plan was when he left Ring of Honor back in 2019. Cabana appeared for the NWA after his ROH exit but eventually signed with AEW. Here are highlights:. On his relationship with the Young Bucks: “If you read...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Foo Fighters Performs An Amazing ‘Somebody To Love’ Cover In Madison Square Garden

Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 20 and it was a massive success. They marked their triumphant return to the iconic venue with a roaring three-hour set. They powered through their songs in front of 18,000 screaming fans and it almost looked surreal. After over a year with no live music, they performed a mix of classic hits and covers. They even welcomed special guests on stage.
TV & Videosshorefire.com

Comedy Dynamics To Release Magic Special,Harrison Greenbaum’s Live From Madison Square Garden

LOS ANGELES, CA – Comedy Dynamics has teamed up with comedian and magician Harrison Greenbaum to release his audio-only magic special, Live At Madison Square Garden, through their audio distribution system consisting of Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and more on June 25, 2021. Only days before the global lockdown, Harrison Greenbaum became the first magician to ever sell out Madison Square Garden, performing the most expensive and over-the-top magic show in New York City history for more than 20,000 adoring fans. A true revolutionary, Harrison has taken the unprecedented step of preserving this history-making visual extravaganza by agreeing to record and release just the audio. You won’t believe your ears!
MLSPosted by
TheStreet

C4® Energy Announces Endorsement Deals With WWE Superstars Roman Reigns®, Bianca Belair™, Montez Ford® & Mandy Rose™

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health & wellness and the maker of C4® Energy, the fastest growing energy drink brand, 1 today announced WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Montez Ford as the newest members of their expanding roster of athletes.
WWEComicBook

Former WWE Superstar Arrives at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Attacks Cody Rhodes

All Elite Wrestling fans witnessed a shocking arrival during AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on Wednesday night. After dealing with a power outage at the beginning of the show during Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall's Strap Match, the lights in the James L. Knight Center suddenly went out again when Arn Anderson attempted to cut a promo midway through the episode. When the lights returned WWE Superstar and NXT Champion Aleister Black was in the ring. Black, who introduced his new character Malakai Black with a short film earlier in the day, knocked out Arn Anderson with a kick and eventually knocked out Cody Rhodes with Fade to Black.

Comments / 0

Community Policy