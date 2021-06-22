Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable for Game 1

Cancel
Huerter is probable for Game 1 Wednesday at Milwaukee with a sore left ankle, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Huerter apparently suffered the injury while putting up 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during the Game 7 win over the 76ers on Sunday, but he should still be available for the series opener versus the Bucks. The 22-year-old started the last four games against Philadelphia and averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.5 minutes.

