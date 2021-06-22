Overwatch Adds Long Overdue Feature
Starting today, Overwatch players on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC can play against one another, as cross-play has finally been added to the game! The official Overwatch Twitter account made the announcement earlier today, and it simply requires that players link their console to their Battle.net account. Those that don't have an account will simply have to set one up for free, and then they'll have the option of playing against gamers on other platforms. The addition is long overdue, and for those that have been waiting patiently for the feature to be implemented, this should come as very good news!comicbook.com