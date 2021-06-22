Overwatch Adds Long Overdue Feature

The long-awaited sequel to the impressive multiplayer title Overwatch 2 is destined for the Nintendo Switch and other platforms next year. Whilst we haven’t really seen much of the game, a number of the developers behind Overwatch 2 participated in a Reddit Ask me Anything thread. One question posed to the team was regarding the Switch version of the game. The question was answered by Overwatch 2 technical director, John Lafleur, who said that clearly the platform is more challenging than others, so there could be compromisers made. However, they are planning to include as much content as they possibility can and possibly add some additional features just for Switch. Read Mr. Lafleur response below: