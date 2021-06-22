Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Kam Buckner on the Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for student-athletes: ‘It flips the entire landscape as we know it on its head’

wgnradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Karen Conti joins Anna to talk about the Supreme Court ruling that will allow schools to provide their athletes with unlimited compensation as long as it is connected to their education. Also joining the show is State Representative Kam Buckner, the sponsor of a bill that is awaiting Governor Pritzker’s signature that would allow college athletes to profit from their likeness.

wgnradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#As We Know It#College Athletes#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & Courtssunflowerstatejournal.com

A.G. to ask Supreme Court to revisit major abortion ruling

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Wednesday announced his plans to ask the state Supreme Court to revisit its landmark ruling that found the right to an abortion is embedded in the Kansas Constitution. Schmidt said he would ask the court to reconsider its interpretation of the constitution in appealing...
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court, NCAA, And Juneteenth

Two days after Juneteenth, the Supreme Court rejected NCAA limits on athletes’ education-related benefits. The ruling was justice. The timing was poetic justice. Here’s why. Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates emancipation of African-American slaves in the United States. “Juneteenth” refers to June 19, 1865. On that day, the Union military governor of...
California Statelostcoastoutpost.com

Supreme Court, NCAA Decisions Embolden Advocates for College Athlete Compensation in California

Advocates for college athlete compensation in California are on a hot streak. First the state passed a first-in-the-nation law allowing players to sign paid endorsement deals, and 20 states followed its example. Now, with both a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and a National Collegiate Athletic Association rule change challenging the idea that students shouldn’t make money from athletics, legislators are pushing to move up the effective date of the California law to this fall and expand it to cover community college athletes.
College Sportsdefendernetwork.com

Latest NCAA ruling by SCOTUS means student-athletes now free to cash in

When the clock struck midnight Thursday morning, college athletics as we have known them changed. Many will argue things changed for the better. Reacting to last week’s Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA instituted an interim plan that will allow college athletes across the board to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) and still maintain their college eligibility. The plan is a landmark agreement that the Division I Council voted to recommend to the Division I Board of Directors on erlier this week.
Congress & CourtsRocky Mountain Collegian

The U.S. Supreme Court votes unanimously against the NCAA

For the first time since 1985, the Supreme Court assessed the power dynamic of college sports when it unanimously ruled against the NCAA June 21 for violating antitrust law by limiting academic benefits for student-athletes. The ruling in NCAA vs. Alston will bring momentous change to the NCAA structure of...
Congress & Courtsthemainewire.com

Supreme Court charts path to greater benefits for collegiate athletes

On June 21, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a decision in the case of NCAA v. Alston that will fundamentally change the world of sports. In a 9-0 vote, the Court ruled that benefits given to students by universities and conferences cannot be capped as long as they are tethered to education. Many are calling the decision a “significant blow” to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), but it is undoubtedly a win for collegiate athletes.
College SportsChronicle

NCAA passes temporary name, image and likeness rule for student-athletes

On the eve of when a number of states (North Carolina was not one of them) would have name, image and likeness rules going into effect, the NCAA approved a temporary policy designed to level the playing field amongst colleges. Under this new policy, every student-athlete, regardless of the state their institution is in, will be permitted to take advantage of opportunities pertaining to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Supreme Court Brings NCAA Athletes Closer to Fair Pay | Opinion

Last week the Supreme Court took an important step towards fair pay for college athletes. In a unanimous ruling, it held that some of the NCAA's compensation restrictions violated antitrust rules, which generally prohibit collusion with respect to wage-setting. The Court also hinted that the status quo, in which coaches and administrators get paid millions and players get paid bupkis, is untenable. This is a welcome decision—it is unfair to force student athletes to choose between the credential of college and the payday of the pros.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA and its anachronistic idea of amateurism  | Bob Lewis

The world of bigtime college sports is about to change profoundly in ways not even experts yet comprehend because of a bombshell U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Last week’s unanimous and unambiguous decision in NCAA v. Alston eviscerates the American college football and basketball cartel’s business model of earning billions […] The post A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA and its anachronistic idea of amateurism  | Bob Lewis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
College SportsPosted by
Daily News

March Madness, June sanity: Prodded by the Supreme Court, the NCAA starts embracing fairness for student athletes

At long last, and only after a major defeat at the Supreme Court and new laws set to go into effect in many states, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is poised to let student-athletes profit off their names and likenesses. They must be slow learners. Monday came the historic recommendation from the NCAA’s Division I Council; Wednesday, its full board of directors will review and is ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy