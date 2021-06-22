Rep. Kam Buckner on the Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for student-athletes: ‘It flips the entire landscape as we know it on its head’
Attorney Karen Conti joins Anna to talk about the Supreme Court ruling that will allow schools to provide their athletes with unlimited compensation as long as it is connected to their education. Also joining the show is State Representative Kam Buckner, the sponsor of a bill that is awaiting Governor Pritzker’s signature that would allow college athletes to profit from their likeness.wgnradio.com