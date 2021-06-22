Rep. Kam Buckner on the Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for student-athletes: ‘It flips the entire landscape as we know it on its head’

When the clock struck midnight Thursday morning, college athletics as we have known them changed. Many will argue things changed for the better. Reacting to last week’s Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA instituted an interim plan that will allow college athletes across the board to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) and still maintain their college eligibility. The plan is a landmark agreement that the Division I Council voted to recommend to the Division I Board of Directors on erlier this week.