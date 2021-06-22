Cancel
Mother, 23, admits to planning the genital mutilation of her newborn daughter - after taking the TWO WEEK old baby to a doctor with a woman, 50, and asking him to perform the procedure

By Alana Mazzoni
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Two women face up to ten years behind bars after planning the genital mutilation of a newborn baby girl.

In January, the girl's mother Sabrina Lightbody, 23, and another woman, Noridah Binte Mohd, 50, asked a Perth doctor to perform the illegal 'female cutting' surgery on the two-week-old.

The doctor refused and informed the police of the pair's plan.

Just days earlier, Lightbody posted a photo to social media of her hugging her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ne61y_0acPgRjD00
In January, the girl's mother Sabrina Lightbody (pictured), 23, and Noridah Binte Mohd, 50, asked a Perth doctor to perform the illegal 'female cutting' surgery on the two-week-old

The pair fronted Armadale Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to planning the procedure, 7News reported.

Female genital mutilation is illegal in Australia and New Zealand and is in violation of international human rights laws.

More than 200 million women and girls have been subjected to the inhumane procedure in the Middle East, Africa and Asian countries.

'Practices which may be acceptable by some cultures and in some countries may constitute criminal offences in Western Australia,' WA Police said after the women were arrested.

'It is an offence to commit female genital mutilation in Western Australia.'

The women's bail conditions have been extended and they will appear in the District Court in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBNpu_0acPgRjD00
The pair fronted Armadale Magistrates Court (pictured) on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to planning the procedure
