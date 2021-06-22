Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Myst’ VR Remake Planned for Launch on PC This Summer (including non-VR mode)

By Ben Lang
Road to VR
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyst (2020) developer Cyan Worlds announced today that its VR remake of the game is finally due to launch on PC later this Summer. The VR remake of Myst launched initially on Oculus Quest late last year. At the time it was clear that the game would eventually come to PC as Cyan Worlds had already published a Steam store page for the game. Granted, it wasn’t known exactly when the game would actually launch on Steam.

www.roadtovr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myst#Pc Game#Vr#Vr#Oculus#Macos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesNME

‘Myst’ VR remake confirmed for release in Q3 2021

Cyan Worlds has announced a release window for its remake of adventure puzzle game Myst. A Twitter post yesterday (June 22) confirmed that the game will be coming to PC and Mac in Q3 2021, which could be anywhere between July and September. The tweet emphasises that it is “VERY Soon™!”
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

A World of Madness Awaits as Bad Dreams Revealed for Quest, PC & PlayStation VR

Indie French team Creative VR3D’s previous virtual reality (VR) projects included Darkness Rollercoaster – Ultimate Shooter Edition but its latest title could be its biggest yet. Called Bad Dreams, this twisted horror-themed world is coming to most major VR headsets, with plans to support development with a Kickstarter campaign next month.
SoftwareNME

Facebook advertising test in Oculus VR games dropped after backlash

Facebook‘s attempts to implement “in-headset” ads in VR games has not gone down well. Blaston, the first game to sign up for the test, has reversed course after facing backlash from players. Just last week, Facebook, the owner of Oculus, said it would begin a test of in-headset ads. Blaston...
Technologyvrfocus.com

The VR Job Hub: Varjo, Moth+Flame & Immersive VR Education

Every weekend VRFocus gathers together vacancies from across the virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) industry, in locations around the globe to help make finding that ideal job easier. Below is a selection of roles that are currently accepting applications across a number of disciplines, all within departments and companies that focus on immersive entertainment.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Oculus developer pulls out of Facebook in-headset VR ads trial

Resolution Games, the first developer signed up to test Facebook's new plan for in-headset VR ads, has pulled its game Blaston out of the trial. The move follows a huge backlash over the idea of ads appearing in games played using Facebook's Oculus Quest VR headset. Blaston was down as the first game to test the idea, with others due in the "coming weeks".
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Halo Infinite, a former modder on board the team: from MCC in VR to hiring!

It is not uncommon for particularly skilled video game fans to attract the attention of professional developers with their creations. It is much less common to see these independent talents being hired by a large software house! And this is exactly what happened to a skilled Modder, who in recent years had dabbled in the conversion of traditional titles into experiences to be lived in Virtual Reality. Active on the net as “Nibre”, the user had over time created, in particular, MotherVR, a Mod entirely dedicated to Alien Isolation. With the latter, the acclaimed Xenomorph-themed horror was transformed on PC into an even more disturbing adventure, to be experienced in first-person via the VR viewer.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Heed the Call of Tarzan VR on Oculus Quest This Week

In 2020 developer Stonepunk Studios and publisher Fun Train brought iconic character, Tarzan, into virtual reality (VR) with Tarzan VR for PC VR headsets. It’s now been revealed that the videogame will be coming to Oculus Quest, this week in fact!. For the Oculus Quest edition Steel Wool Studios (Five...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Best practices for developing VR games for theme parks

Imagine you're a virtual reality developer and you've made some games for consumer VR, but they failed to penetrate the cultural zeitgeist in any notable way. In order to stay afloat, you'll need to search for contracts that require proficiency in VR development, ideally related to gaming. One potential avenue for this is developing licensed VR theme park attractions, as these are popping up all the time for major properties like Resident Evil, Battlefield and Final Fantasy (just to name a few we've worked on).
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Virtex Wants To Enhance The Esports Stadium Experience With VR

London-based VR developer Virtex wants to bring the excitement and atmosphere of experiencing esports at a live event to VR headsets. The company today announced Virtex Stadium, a virtual venue intending to host big esports matches. Virtex says its stadium has a capacity of 200 people per server (running as many servers as necessary per event), allowing friends to meet up and head into a stream.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

LEGO-Like VR Builder ‘Bricks VR’ Heading To Quest & PC VR

Channel your inner child and craft incredible structures in this nostalgia-inducing multiplayer VR experience. Some of my fondest childhood memories are the afternoons I spent crafting ridiculous block structures using my trusty LEGOs. So you can imagine my excitement when I heard about Bricks VR, an upcoming sandbox building experience for Oculus Quest and SteamVR headsets that allows you to craft incredible block-like structures in VR and explore your creations alongside friends.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Out of Line (PC)

Thank you Hatinh Interactive for providing us with a code!. It seems to me robot/AI narratives are becoming more popular recently. Developer Nerd Monkeys enters the puzzle platformer genre with their game Out of Line. A 2D hand-drawn experience, it stars a mysterious being named San as it travels through an abandoned factory. These giant claw-like tendrils float from the sky, capturing anything and anyone they spot. In this textless adventure, San embarks on a journey to find out why these menacing alien-like beings are abducting San's people.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Sable Preview (PC)

It’s a very important day for Sable — the day of her Gliding has arrived. Jadi, Halil, and the others in the Ibexii camp are being pretty mum about the entire experience, but Sable knows that it’ll be the greatest adventure of her life. And even though she’ll be leaving her kin for the very first time, she won’t be alone. After all, she has her bike with her, and thanks to the Machinists, the pair will never fear breaking down in these sands. The sun rises, the wind blows, and their journey begins.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Phasmophobia dev is planning on a “large overhaul” to the game, VR changes

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has been changing and fixing the game since its launch, and it’s not planning to slow down anytime soon. In fact, the developer recently hosted a Q&A session, and opened up on what’s next for the popular ghost hunting game. Phasmophobia is set to receive a “large overhaul” to its graphics and difficulty modes, and more changes for those of you tiptoeing in VR.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

LucasArts Throwback Secret Of Retropolis Hits Quest, PC VR In July

Gorgeous VR point-and-click adventure The Secret Of Retropolis will arrive on PC VR headsets and Oculus Quest via App Lab on July 21. The PC release date for the Peanut Button-developed game was already known, but the studio just confirmed the Quest release over on Reddit. The studio’s currently looking for beta testers for the standalone version of the game. You can enter a raffle over on the game’s Discord for a chance to play it.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

4 Things Sniper Elite VR Gets Right (So Far)

Two years on from its initial reveal, Sniper Elite VR is finally gearing up for launch next week. It’s a little too early for us to answer that question just yet, but we’ve had some time with the single-player campaign on PC and can touch on some of the things the game does seem to be getting right, at least so far. Namely, Rebellion and Just Add Water have done a good job creating an experience that has elements of authenticity without becoming too overwhelming for players, and it’s realized some of the series’ staple features in VR really well, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy