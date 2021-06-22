‘Myst’ VR Remake Planned for Launch on PC This Summer (including non-VR mode)

It is not uncommon for particularly skilled video game fans to attract the attention of professional developers with their creations. It is much less common to see these independent talents being hired by a large software house! And this is exactly what happened to a skilled Modder, who in recent years had dabbled in the conversion of traditional titles into experiences to be lived in Virtual Reality. Active on the net as “Nibre”, the user had over time created, in particular, MotherVR, a Mod entirely dedicated to Alien Isolation. With the latter, the acclaimed Xenomorph-themed horror was transformed on PC into an even more disturbing adventure, to be experienced in first-person via the VR viewer.