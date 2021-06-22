‘Myst’ VR Remake Planned for Launch on PC This Summer (including non-VR mode)
Myst (2020) developer Cyan Worlds announced today that its VR remake of the game is finally due to launch on PC later this Summer. The VR remake of Myst launched initially on Oculus Quest late last year. At the time it was clear that the game would eventually come to PC as Cyan Worlds had already published a Steam store page for the game. Granted, it wasn’t known exactly when the game would actually launch on Steam.www.roadtovr.com