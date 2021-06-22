Cancel
Mahaska County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Mahaska, Poweshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mahaska; Poweshiek Half Inch Hail Possible At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montezuma, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Malcom, Deep River, Barnes City, Searsboro and Guernsey.

alerts.weather.gov
