Don’t limit yourself to what you think you can do today — All you have to do is the next step. You might not really be able to imagine where you can grow because it could feel overwhelming and will likely involve things you have no clue how to do today. Just do the next step. We originally thought we would sell one type of product for 20% of our current range of pricing. To work with the budgets we work with today felt so overwhelming. Early on, we could never even imagine doing it. We dreamt small. And we were afraid of the responsibility of delivering what that would require. But back then, we just weren’t ready. And now we are and can confidently work with bigger budgets because we have proof that our clients will see a return on their investment with us.