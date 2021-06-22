Excessive heat watch issued for Western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Western Washington this week as temperatures are expected to reach almost 100 degrees.

The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

The NWS said “dangerously hot conditions” with highs possibly near 100 degrees increase the potential for heat related illnesses and ask people to prepare for the heat ahead of time.

Overnight lows are expected to only be in the 60s, not offering an opportunity for much cooling overnight.

It recommends people track the latest forecasts and warnings for updates, drink plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioning and stay out of the sun when possible.

Public Health - Seattle & King County released tips on how to stay cool during the hot weather.

Drink plenty of water. Have a beverage with you at all times, and sip or drink frequently. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Reduce, eliminate, or re-schedule strenuous outdoor activities without air conditioning if you can. If you normally exercise outdoors – as recommended – exercise either in the early morning or late evening hours.

Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol and large amounts of sugar, which can dehydrate your body.

