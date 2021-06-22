Royal Fans Are Shocked by How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Look in Latest Photo With Prince William
It seems like just yesterday Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were introducing their little ones to the world outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s. And ever since their debuts on the steps of the London hospital, royal fans have enjoyed seeing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend events with their parents. George and Charlotte have been seen out and about pretty often and a little more than their younger brother but a new photo of the eldest Cambridge kiddos has left royal fans “gobsmacked.”www.cheatsheet.com