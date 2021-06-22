Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Shortlist announced for the 2021 Jarman Award

By ArtReview
artreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shortlist of artists for the 2021 edition of the £10,000 Film London Jarman Award has been announced. They are: Adham Faramawy, Georgina Starr, Guy Oliver, Jasmina Cibic, Larry Achiampong and Sophia Al-Maria. The award, founded by FLAMIN and presented in association with London’s Whitechapel Gallery, is inspired by cult...

artreview.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortlist#Montage#Found Footage#Film London Jarman Award#Flamin#Genesis Cinema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesawardswatch.com

Gotham Awards announce key dates for 2021 season

The Gotham Film & Media Institute (formerly IFP), announced today that the 31st annual Gotham Awards will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021. The first ceremony of the film awards season, The Gotham Awards is one of the leading honors for independent film and television, providing critical early recognition to groundbreaking independent films and television series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors. The event will be held at Cipriani Wall Street.
Designboatinternational.com

Winner of the Young Designer of the Year 2021 Award announced

In association with Oceanco, the 2021 Young Designer of the Year Award attracted the most talented collection of designs ever submitted for this competition. Set against a background of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s task was intentionally tough, requiring entrants to create the general arrangement plans, exterior styling and an interior design proposal for a go-anywhere expedition yacht whose owner had specified a strict set of parameters.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Nock announces Class Day, book awards

NEWBURYPORT — The following eighth-grade students at Rupert A. Nock Middle School received Class Day awards June 15:. Crimson: Kamilly Russi and Brendan Grossman. Gold: Anaise Mellet and Molly Welch-Malkasian. PTO Most Improved Student Award. Crimson: Isbella Gemme and Benjamin Corneau. Gold: Nora Geerlings and Edward Caron II. American Legion...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Souvenir Part II’ Review: Joanna Hogg’s Exquisite Continuation of a Filmmaker’s Coming of Age

A beloved ceramic sugar bowl drops from the mantelpiece in “The Souvenir Part II,” and for a few seconds, it’s as if the world itself has shattered and split open. All the air is sucked from the room, replaced with a thick, still silence of devastation, apology and irrational fury. It doesn’t last: It’s just a sugar bowl, after all. Its aggrieved owner Rosalind (Tilda Swinton) briskly tidies up the shards, muttering with crisp English restraint that it doesn’t matter at all, and seems not to mean a word of it. Her daughter Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), the bowl’s accidental assassin, over-grovels in response, and it’s clear she’s not quite saying what she feels either.
Visual Artartreview.com

Johanna Hedva receives 2021 Adam Reynolds Award

The artist, writer and musician will take the opportunity to develop a new digital work. Johanna Hedva has been announced as the recipient of the 2021 Adam Reynolds Award, administered by the disability-led organisation Shape Arts. Founded in 2008 in memory of the artist and leader in the disability arts sector, the award supports mid-career disabled artists by providing them with space, time and money to develop their practice. In collaboration with Shape Arts and digital design company Hot Knife Digital Media, Hedva will work to develop the digital counterpart to their forthcoming sound work and installation, GLUT, which will go on show as part of the group exhibition Illiberal Arts at Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, in September 2021.
bocabeacon.com

Hermitage announces major theater award

BY T MICHELE WALKER – Sarasota philanthropist Flora Major is funding a new award to promote the development of theatrical works through the Hermitage Artist retreat. The Hermitage announced on Monday, June 21 the establishment of the Hermitage Major Theater Award, a new annual prize that will recognize a playwright or theater artist with a commission of $35,000 to create an original piece of theater.
EntertainmentBBC

Mammoth Screen NI Writers Award 2021 - Shortlist Announced

We are delighted to announce the four writers shortlisted for the Mammoth Screen NI Writers Award 2021. Selected from over 135 submissions, each writer will now receive a paid treatment commission to develop an original series idea with Mammoth Screen, and one writer will subsequently be selected for a pilot script commission.
Societyzapgossip.com

Prince William announces Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William has announced details of the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The Duke of Cambridge has revealed the inaugural event will take place at London’s Alexandra Palace on 17 October and will celebrate those trying to “solve the world’s greatest environmental challenges”. The ceremony will celebrate all of the...
EntertainmentShropshire Star

Shropshire's Poetry Pharmacy shortlisted for top rural award

Bishop's Castle's Poetry Pharmacy is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK. The Poetry Pharmacy will battle it out against fellow rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the region for a place at the national final of the Rural Business Awards.
Hair Caremodernsalon.com

Announcing the Winners of the Texture Style Awards

Texture Style Awards marked its first-ever awards ceremony celebrating all four hair textures. The inaugural winners were announced across four categories in a virtual ceremony hosted by awards founder and celebrity hairstylist Monaè Everett. Beauty professionals were also honored for their contributions to the industry, including Keya Neal (Change Agent...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jane By Charlotte’: Cannes Review

Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg explore their relationship in this modest, tender documentary. Dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg. France. 2021. 107 mins. When a celebrated actress and singer makes a film about her mother, also a celebrated actress and singer, you expect the result to be something of a mutual appreciation party. In fact, in Jane by Charlotte, Jane Birkin and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg seem not only to revel in each other’s company, but to be a little perplexed by each other – and in Birkin’s case, perplexed by herself too. This small, engaging film doesn’t offer much in the way of introduction to Birkin for non-initiates - there’s nothing about her acting career, for example. But for the devoted audience of a star who can – for once – genuinely be called an icon, the film offers a tender and quite illuminating portrait of a mother-daughter relationship seen both within, and far away from, the public sphere of celebrity. It should have a modest but solid presence in Francophile, cinephile and musical outlets alike.
Visual ArtBBC

Why artist Paula Rego remains a master storyteller

The painter Paula Rego is receiving some of the best reviews of her long career for her retrospective show at Tate Britain. She's lived mainly in London since leaving her native Lisbon as a young woman to escape the conservatism of 1950s Portugal. But her son says she's truly happy only in her studio making art.
Visual ArtBBC

Richard III: Portrait coming home to Yorkshire Museum

A portrait of Richard III, the last king of the House of York, is set to go on show in the city. The 16th Century picture by an unknown artist is usually held in the National Portrait Gallery but will be on show at the Yorkshire Museum from Friday. Lucy...
Visual ArtPosted by
Forbes

Damien Hirst Brings The Colors Of Nature To Fondation Cartier Paris

Fondation Cartier, a leading contemporary art museum in the heart of the 14th arrondissement of Paris, is hosting an exhibition by Damien Hirst. “Cherry Blossoms” features a series of his latest canvases and runs from July 6th until January 2022. By the time this colorful show comes to an end, we will be beginning to think once more about the renewal and restoration offered by cherry blossom as it marks a clean break from the cold and darkness of winter.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

William Kentridge turns Moleskine notebook into art

Notebooks can serve many purposes: to plan, document, inspire new concepts, and archive those rejected; to reveal the inner workings of our best ideas, and conceal those we hope will never see the light of day. Over the last 15 years, the non-profit Moleskine Foundation has amassed a collection of...
Musicktep.org

Jivan Gasparyan, Armenian Musician Beloved By Rock Stars And Hollywood, Has Died

You might not know the late Armenian musician and composer Jivan Gasparyan by name, or even by the name of his instrument. But you've almost certainly heard his duduk, shifting between keening wails and exuberant shouts, in movie soundtracks and scores ranging from The Last Temptation of Christ to Gladiator. A collaborator of Peter Gabriel, Michael Brook, Kronos Quartet, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lionel Ritchie and Queen's Brian May, among many others, Gasparyan has died at age 92.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

On E.M. Forster’s Maurice and the Urgency of Expanding Queer Genealogies

My parents’ learning that I’m gay triggered a family trauma. I did not come out to them. Rather, they confronted me with the “evidence” of a phone bill. After a late-night scene of tears, insults, reproaches, and rage worse than anything I had imagined, they implored, then insisted, that I see a psychiatrist to be “cured.” My father, a gentle, mild-mannered man, very proud of me, suggested that I change my name to spare him a family scandal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy