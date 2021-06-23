Fun at the Putnam County Fair: A day just for kids

The Putnam County Fair was busy Tuesday for Kid’s Day. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

OTTAWA — Activities at the Putnam County Fair on Tuesday centered on the kids.

Cara Clark brought her two children, Aubrey, 5, and Karlie, 6, from Lima to enjoy the day.

“It’s great. I mean, they got in free and you just pay for the ride band, they can ride all day,” Cara Clark said.

Seeing the kids enjoying themselves is pretty special, given that last year the pandemic kept the amusement company from offering rides.

“This year, after last year, Kid’s Day means a lot because the kids are in free today and they’re out amongst friends. They’re free again,” said Kevin Wilson, secretary for the Putnam County Agricultural Society. “There’s just a lot of opportunities for kids to get together and have fun with their friends outside of school.”

Emma Hedrick, a six-year-old from Ft. Jennings was there with her mother Dawn Hedrick.

“It’s really good to be back out at the fair. My son is showing turkeys this year and it’s his first year doing that so we’re glad to be here and eat fair food and ride some rides,” Dawn Hedrick said.

She says it’s great to see her children do something normal for a change.

“It is really nice. You know, they’re running around with their friends and they’re able to see lots of people and it’s just good to be out and about with everybody else,” Dawn Hedrick said.

Durant Amusements provided the rides for this year’s Putnam County Fair.

They, like other amusement companies, have had to comply with increased safety measures that are in effect in Ohio.

Tyler’s Law was named after Tyler Jarrell, who died in 2017 after being thrown from a ride at the Ohio State Fair.

It went into effect on November 6, 2020, and included several improvements to the ride inspection process.

“I know a couple of weeks ago they investigated and did research on all of the rides. If there was any rust, the company had to fix it and it was between the state and the ride company,” Wilson said.

Wilson says that safety is a top priority.

“We want it to be safe for everybody. It’s a lot of fun, but it has to be safe. We don’t want anybody to get injured here at the fair, God forbid anything would ever happen, but we’re glad that their safety rules are out there,” Wilson said.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.