MVC Credibility at Stake
I am frankly concerned about what I heard when listening to the discussion at the MVC land use planning committee meeting on Tuesday, June 8, concerning the high school application for the athletic fields. I voted for some of those folks and expect them to represent me and the town in a way that is commensurate with our values. I expect the same of all elected officials — they should be representing the will of the majority, especially if the evidence supports that will.vineyardgazette.com