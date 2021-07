The listening ear of a friend is a blessing to have but the listening ear of a trained therapist who can help you heal and embrace life is invaluable. No matter what challenges you have walked through in life, there is a therapist at Anchor Therapy in Hoboken who is the right fit for you. Anchor Therapy counselors specialize in helping with anxiety, depression, life transitions, and so much more. Keep reading to learn more about services offered at Anchor Therapy and the new location in downtown Hoboken.