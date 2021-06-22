The Bachelorette episode 4: Do Katie Thurston, Blake know each other?

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC next week, the arrival of Blake Moynes is going to get a lot of attention. Is it deserving? Well, we are talking about the return of a familiar contestant, and his arrival will inevitably come with criticism and frustration from some of the other guys. They won’t want another contender there, especially someone who made it reasonably far his first time around with Clare Crawley / Tayshia Adams.