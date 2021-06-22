Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Why do so many LAPD cops refuse COVID vaccines? Politics, conspiracy theories, distrust, chief says

By Josh Cain
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly around half of Los Angeles Police Department employees have received at least one vaccine dose protecting them against COVID-19, the chief of police said Tuesday. That rate lags far behind the general public — as of last week, 67% of L.A. County residents have had at least one dose, according to the most recent numbers from the Department of Public Health. At least 58% were fully vaccinated.

