Judge nixes New York City’s ‘vague’ ban on police restraints

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Seattle Times
 15 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge Tuesday struck down a New York City law that had prohibited the city’s police officers from putting pressure on a person’s torso while making an arrest, calling the measure “unconstitutionally vague.”. Manhattan Judge Laurence Love wrote in a 17-page opinion that phrasing in the...

www.seattletimes.com
