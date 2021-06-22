Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

5 Sure Signs The Hudson Valley is Out of Mercury Retrograde

By Paty Quyn
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So they claim we have traveled through the worst of it. The latest Mercury Retrograde that has been disrupting our lives since May 29th 2021. Apparently today (June 22nd 2021) is the last of the madness until Mercury goes retrograde again this September. However, everything I have read says to keep our eye on the ball and be careful because we aren't truly out of the woods until July 7th. Oh my that is still two more weeks of weird.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro#Mercury Retrograde#Hudson Valley#Electronics#The Signs Of Retrograde#Today Stacker#Touring Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Disney
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley’s ‘Devil’s Path’ Proves True For One Out-of-Town Hiker

One hiker from New Jersey had to be rescued while exploring here in the Hudson Valley after falling 20-feet off a rocky trail. When you're going out hiking, no matter where you are, you need to be aware of your surroundings and be prepared before hitting the trails. Obviously, no matter how well you prepare, things can always go wrong, that's just life. When exploring nature, always take your time and watch where you're stepping as you can lose your footing very easily on some trails in the Hudson Valley.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Discover This Transformed Hudson Valley Victorian

In 2013, David Ren emailed Workstead “for a little bit of decorating help” shortly after the New York–based finance professional had bought into a sunny yet anodyne condo conversion in Chelsea. Having noticed the firm’s projects in various publications, Ren was impressed by Workstead’s ability to create unfussy and evocative spaces in spite of existing buildings’ constraints. He tapped the design studio, whose first monograph will be published by Rizzoli in September, to infuse his new home with personality he felt unsure of conjuring on his own. “I would say David is very confident and caring about how he wants to live,” counters Workstead cofounder Robert Highsmith. “In some ways, he’s a step ahead of us.”
Politicshvmag.com

An Insider’s Guide to July Events in the Hudson Valley

Hudson River tourism directors share their top picks for places to go, sights to see, and things to do throughout the month of July. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. Even in the face of the coronavirus, there exist dozens upon dozens of ways to experience the best of what the region has to offer. With things returning to normalcy and all COVID-19 regulations lifted, there’s no better way to celebrate the arrival of summer than with outdoor events and visits to scenic, open-air destinations. For our guide to Fourth of July fireworks, click here.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

National lifeguard shortage ripples to Hudson Valley

Wondering why your town pool or beach might not be open yet? It’s likely because of a shortage of trained lifeguards, a pinch felt across the country as well as the Hudson Valley and Capital regions. Last year, certification classes were put on pause when most pools closed due to...
Catskill, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Hudson Valley Woman Disappeared After Shopping at Walmart

Police provided a big update about the Hudson Valley woman who made national news after she disappeared while shopping at Walmart. In late March, New York State Police asked for help in finding 29-year-old Alicia M. Kenyon from the town of Catskill. Kenyon was last seen on March 19 at the Walmart in the village of Catskill, according to New York State Police.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley’s 10 Most Patriotic Songs

If you need a playlist for your BBQ this weekend, we got you covered. As we all prepare to celebrate our independence with the 4th of July coming up this weekend, most of us have at least one barbeque to attend or maybe even host. Whether you're going or hosting, it doesn't matter, what matters is that you have a GREAT playlist of music, a playlist that everyone will enjoy.
Highland, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 People Drown in Hudson Valley in 1 Day

Police are investigating after three people drowned in the Hudson Valley in less than 24 hours. On Saturday around 10:35 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a possible drowning on the Delaware River. The initial investigation...
Politicshudsonvalleyone.com

Hudson Valley Fireworks guide: 2021 edition

Looking to see July 4 fireworks near you? This year there will be many more events than 2020, though still not as many as usual. Here’s our annual list of Independence Day activities, including those with fireworks and those with a July 4 theme. Thursday, July 1. Catskill’s 4th of...
EntertainmentPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Casting Call: Dark Haired Hudson Valley Women Wanted

It seems as though there is always a movie or a television show filming somewhere in the Hudson Valley. Actually, I bet there are several filming right now in various towns around the Valley. All that filming is good news. Not only does it bring the Hudson Valley lots of business and tourism, it also creates plenty of jobs for locals. Most productions that film in the Hudson Valley hire local caterers, design firms, consultants and of course, actors.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Is Mange on the Rise in the Hudson Valley and Are Pets Safe?

Have you noticed more animals throughout the Hudson Valley with bad cases of mange?. We've been locked away in our cocoons for a over year now and we may not have noticed has been happening to our wildlife. If you follow Hudson Valley wildlife groups on Facebook you will notice that many people are posting more and more pictures of animals that have severe cases of mange. In some cases the animals have it so badly that they almost look like an entirely different species all together. One woman photographed a white tail deer with mange asking what kind of animal it was.
Yonkers, NYNews 12

Hudson Valley seeks relief from scorching temperatures

News 12 meteorologists say the Hudson Valley could be in the midst of a heat wave, with at least three days of temperatures in the 90s. Along the Yonkers waterfront, people say the heat’s not that bad. If you want to spend time outside that doesn't involve the pool, hanging out along the Hudson River is a really great place to stay cool.
Yonkers, NYmommypoppins.com

Family-Friendly Beer Gardens in Westchester and the Hudson Valley

Summer is finally here, and it's time to start truly enjoying some outdoor fun. Here's something the whole family can get in on: going to one of the beer gardens in the area. Sure, a beer garden might not seem like the first place you’d take little ones, but with kid-friendly food and even games and toys, it can be a great spot to spend a sunny afternoon. If you're searching for some other family-friendly fare this season, bookmark this list of kid-friendly outdoor dining spots.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Dunkaroos are Now a Cereal & in the Hudson Valley

Before you even think about scrolling past this photo just know what you are not dreaming. Dunkaroos cereal is absolutely real. Dunkaroos are the perfect snack but now you can have your serving of nostalgia for breakfast too. Last year Dunkaroos hit the shelves of the Hudson Valley at a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy