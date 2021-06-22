5 Sure Signs The Hudson Valley is Out of Mercury Retrograde

Hudson River tourism directors share their top picks for places to go, sights to see, and things to do throughout the month of July. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. Even in the face of the coronavirus, there exist dozens upon dozens of ways to experience the best of what the region has to offer. With things returning to normalcy and all COVID-19 regulations lifted, there’s no better way to celebrate the arrival of summer than with outdoor events and visits to scenic, open-air destinations. For our guide to Fourth of July fireworks, click here.