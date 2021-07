Conditions are fairly reasonable from the weather and climate front. Nothing is ever ideal but temperatures and rainfall have been reasonable to this point. July will likely go down as a bit wetter than normal with temperatures slightly warmer than normal mostly due to overnight lows being higher. It does not appear we will see maximum temperatures above 95 much in July which is good news. Rainfall is normally 3-4 inches in July across the state and it looks like most places will be in the 2-5 inch range. Isolated higher totals are also possible. So even the locations with below normal rainfall should not be too dry. If anything we may battle the slightly wetter and more humid side of things. The remainder of the growing season trend looks to continue with slightly wetter and warmer than normal. You can see all the latest outlooks at the NOAA Climate Prediction Center located here: https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/long_range/lead01/off01_prcp.gif.