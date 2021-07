Swimming is excellent cross-training for runners. It helps you stay in shape while you’re injured and is a great low-impact workout. Swimming is also a great substitution for running during the summer when the heat and humidity make running harder than usual (or even dangerous, in some extreme cases). Now that public outdoor pools across the country are opening up, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a page out of American Olympic steeplechaser Colleen Quigley’s book and swap your running shorts for a bathing suit. Check out these three workouts she shared on her website.