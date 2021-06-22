Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: In ‘F9,’ finding a new gear for ridiculousness

By JAKE COYLE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dELAR_0acPb5X500

In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family.

With all due respect to Vin Diesel’s Toretto clan, I must disagree. The “Fast and Furious” movies are really about reaching new nitro-injected realms of absurdity. If you can stomach the macho melodrama, these movies are ridiculous big-screen ballets, with cars shooting out of skyscrapers and airplanes, that at their best are the right kind of stupid. More than family or cars, they’re about the movies’ whiz-bang capacity for ludicrous grandiosity — for stepping on the gas and leaving logic in the rearview.

It wasn’t always like this. The “Fast and Furious” movies, which have moved so speedily that their original articles flew out the window somewhere along the way (the first entry was 2001′s “The Fast and the Furious”), began more humbly on the road-racing streets of Southern California. But, particularly by the time of Justin Lin’s “Fast Five,” the series grew ever more expansive, reaching around the globe and, finally, by “F9,” into space. As if always searching for another gear of outrageousness, the franchise has hunted new, implausible roads for gravity-defying mayhem and unexplainable traction. Cars here, cars there. Cars everywhere.

So when I sat down for “F9,” which opens Friday in theaters, I was looking forward to some of that good, old stupid fun. “F9,” gets there eventually, courtesy of a comic, cosmic foray by Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) in a rocket-fueled Pontiac Fiero. But for a healthy amount of the movie’s 145-minute running time, it feels more like a franchise running low on gas. There’s a bit of a hangover to “F9,” and not just because it sat on the shelf for the past year while waiting until the pandemic was more blockbuster-ready. “F9,” in which Lin returns as director after a seven-year break from the franchise, follows the most dramatic chapter in the “Fast and Furious” run, when real-life tragedy added an echo of pathos in the death of Paul Walker and off-screen squabbles led to a spinoff for Dwayne Johnson, with Jason Statham, in “Hobbs and Shaw.”

But if it feels like the dust has settled, “F9” promptly sets about rekindling old beefs, introducing new ones and, within the first half-an-hour, detouring to Central America to let the autos of “Fast and Furious” swing through the jungle like Tarzan. But first we have a flashback that Lin and co-writer Daniel Casey return to throughout the film. It’s 1989 and Dominic Toretto (Diesel as an adult, an absorbing Vinnie Bennett when younger) and his younger brother (John Cena later, Finn Cole here) are teenagers working with their racing father at a speedway when he dies in a fiery crash. A possibility of foul play is there, and the fallout sends one brother to jail and their acrimony over their father’s fate drives them apart.

Years later, Jakob (Cena) turns out to have designs on taking over the world in order to show up his older, estranged brother. (Family dramas aren’t small potatoes in the world of “Fast and Furious.”) Part of those plans is Cipher (Charlize Theron), a villain from the last one returned here as a glass-box captive who’s nevertheless sure of her powers. It’s a limiting position for the potent Theron, whose presence in these movies mostly serves as a reminder that if you want gas-guzzling action, the magnificent “Mad Max: Fury Road” is still idling nearby.

Both the rock-jawed Cena and a steely Theron don’t open the movie up to much fun, nor does the often-returned-to backstory that saps some of the movie’s velocity. What gives “F9” a boost? Well, Helen Mirren does, in a stop over in London. Best are Ludacris and Gibson, who, more than anyone else, lend “F9” a much-needed wink of self-awareness. It’s Taj who says one of the most defining lines for a franchise that never brakes for scientific reality: “As long as we obey the laws of physics, we’ll be fine.”

They’re at that moment preparing to launch into orbit in a car/rocket ship that makes Doc’s time-traveling DeLorean look like a comparatively sensible vehicle. I don’t know why exactly they shoot into space — something about destroying a satellite — but I loved every minute of it. Much of “F9” is kind of a slog. There are some not very dynamic car chases, a lot of flashbacks, ho-hum villains and an oddly prominent role for magnets. But when Taj and Roman reach zero gravity, the movie finally takes flight with goofy grandeur. Some, surely, will be less enthused about “Fast & Furious” turning full-on cartoon, but I’d take that over the solemn speeches about family any day. The “Fast and Furious” movies are best when they’re neither fast nor furious but kind of foolish.

At some point, when some combination of four-wheelers was soaring through the air, I started to wonder how these movies will look to future generations — possibly generations that will have moved beyond the car, at least the gasoline variety, or that are living with more dire effects of climate change. Will “Fast and Furious” seem like a reflection of our dubious belief in the limitless capabilities of automobiles, of our propensity to live through our cars? Or an acknowledgement of just how preposterous that addiction is? Either way, the joy ride probably can’t last forever. Vin Diesel’s contract will one day run out.

“F9,” a Universal Pictures release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for sequences of violence and action, and language. Running time: 145 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
268K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
John Cena
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Fast And Furious#Automobiles#Roman#Pontiac#Theron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Cars
Related
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Why The Rock Is Not in 'Fast and Furious 9' As Luke Hobbs

Fast & Furious 9 has a bigger cast than perhaps any other film from the franchise (spoilers ahead), with regulars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson joined by familiar faces from previous films like Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and some of the cast of Tokyo Drift. One fan...
Moviesfox5dc.com

John Cena and his new movie F9

Tonight is the release of the latest "Fast and Furious" movie "F9". This week is also the 20 year anniversary of the first film. John Cena, one of the newest additions to the franchise, joins us to discuss "F9" and his role.
WWERocky Mount Telegram

John Cena wrestles with new role in 'F9'

We all know that professional wrestling is show biz. That the muscled, costumed grapplers are merely acting a part. After all, it says so in the name, WWE — World Wrestling Entertainment. So it’s a natural progression for wrestlers to appear in movies. One of the first to make it...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jordana Brewster Wants One OG Fast And Furious Character To Return, And I’m Here For It

F9 finally raced into theaters this weekend, breaking a pandemic box office record and proving that movie theaters are almost all the way back. F9 sees the return of Han after his on-screen death in Fast 6, proving that if you are cool enough, you can never really die in the Fast and Furious universe. There are a few really interesting characters from older movies that fans would like to see return to the franchise. Now, F9‘s Jordana Brewster has revealed the OG character she wants back to the franchise and I’m here for it.
CarsRoad & Track

The Fast & Furious Car Boss Explains Every Ridiculous Vehicle in F9

Dennis McCarthy's official credit on F9: The Fast Saga is "Picture Car Coordinator," but his job is way more than that. He's the car guy whose automotive tastes have powered the most dominant blockbuster car-movie franchise in history. McCarthy has been involved with the Fast franchise since Tokyo Drift, but his wide-ranging movie credits include everything from big-ticket Marvel projects to Damien Chazelle's Oscar-nominated musical La La Land. For F9, he again took up the responsibility of finding, casting, and preparing the vast majority of the hero cars seen in the film.
Carstheyoungfolks.com

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ review: Team Toretto rides again in this spotty sequel

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:F9: The Fast Saga

STEFON: New York's hottest new club is "F9." Director Justin Lin has gone *all out.* This place has everything: hot rods, motorcycles, child endangerment, throw-up music, beefy fisticuffs, and wish nonfulfillment. SETH: I'm sorry, "wish nonfulfillment?" STEFON: That's when the filmmakers think they're giving fans what they want to see,...
MoviesPosted by
ABCNY

Movie review: 'F9' speeds into theaters

After losses totaling billions of dollars due to the pandemic, the movie business is looking to the latest "Fast & Furious" title to put them on the road to recovery. "F9" has grossed almost $300 million around the world.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘F9’ review: Ridiculous action movies tries to save itself by being self-aware

Although this was originally scheduled for worldwide release last year, releasing F9 this summer could not have been a better time as this year marks the twentieth anniversary of The Fast and the Furious. What was originally Point Break set in the world of illegal street racing, the franchise has progressed so much that the protagonists that were once car-jackers went from being spies to now superheroes. But first and foremost, these films are about family as Vin Diesel and his on-screen alter-ego Dominic Toretto keeps telling us.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

F9 review: The Fast and Furious movies have a Dom problem

With eight sequels, a spinoff movie, multiple video games, an adult coloring book, a Funko board game, and one animated Netflix series (featuring a Mr. Clean-like cartoon Vin Diesel) in the rearview mirror, Fast & Furious should be a fully formed cinematic universe in a spectacle-making groove. But F9 finds longtime series director Justin Lin doing doughnuts in the franchise parking lot.
MoviesFirst Showing

Review: Justin Lin's 'F9' is a Preposterous But Entertaining Self-Parody

Taiwanese-born American filmmaker Justin Lin (director of the films Better Luck Tomorrow, Annapolis, Tokyo Drift, and Star Trek Beyond previously) has directed five of the nine films in The Fast Saga already, including its lowest of lows (2009's Fast & Furious) and its highest of highs (2011's Fast Five). With Fast 9, known as just F9 or Fast & Furious 9, the auteur of automotive action returns to the franchise for the first time since 2013's Fast & Furious 6 for what is, arguably, the most ridiculous entry in a series that routinely pushes the limits of logic, physics, and heavy-handed family melodrama. Co-written by Lin and franchise newcomer Daniel Casey, F9 begins in 1989, with professional stock car driver Jack Toretto (J.D. Pardo) burnin' up the track at a speedway, his sons Dominic (Vinnie Bennett) & Jakob (Finn Cole) in his crew.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mirror

F9 review: Fast & Furious franchise 'wilder and more explosive than ever'

Considering this is the ninth instalment in the central Fast & Furious series then you probably know what you’re going to get going in. Despite having retired with his young son Brian, Dominic Toretto ( Vin Diesel ) and wife Letty Ortiz ( Michelle Rodriguez ) find their new family life shattered in F9 when their old comrades Roman Pearce ( Tyrese Gibson ), Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Ramsey ( Nathalie Emmanuel ) require their help uncovering the culprit behind a mystery related to their old employer, Mr Nobody ( Kurt Russell ).
MoviesRichmond.com

Movie review: 'Fast' franchise soars to new heights in 'F9' while also looking to past

What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, cameos and a deep-rooted lore that always returns to the intertwining values of family and vintage American muscle cars.
MoviesNBC News

'F9,' the new 'Fast & Furious' movie, stays on brand by reveling in its ridiculousness

After “The Fate of the Furious” — the eighth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise — roared through its climactic finale on a Russian ice plain, a friend of mine joked, “Where are they going to go next? The moon?” Flash-forward four years: “F9,” out Friday, has no moon sequence, but a couple of the guys do go into space. Many people at my advance screening laughed at how ludicrous it was. (And in it, Ludacris was.)
MoviesCBS Austin

Review - F9: The Fast Saga

Grade: C- It's the 20th Anniversary this week that the first movie came out in U.S. theaters. The "family" is back for yet another film in The Fast & the Furious franchise, now just called The Fast Saga. And a saga it is, because even though they were going to end with a 10th film, Vin Diesel has confirmed recently that there will be an 11th film to be released in 2024 with the 10th one coming out the year before. It's definitely run its course and is becoming quite the soap opera, but just when everyone is living peacefully, they get pulled in for one more mission. What else could there be? Well this time, they are going back to the beginning when Dominic talks about how his dad died on the racetrack in a fire. What happened on that day was Dominic and Mia’s little brother was there, a brother we never knew about. Well, of course, the brother, Jakob played by John Cena, resurfaces to get revenge. Now that Hobbs and Shaw are gone (and they are missed), the next best tough guy would be John Cena, right? Other things to expect, Mia is brought back to tell this family story. Justin Lin is back directing, who did Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 and is announced to do the 10th installment as well. Lin pinned the screenplay as well along with Daniel Casey and Alfredo Casey.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘F9’ Review: ‘Fast and Furious’ goes full-on Roger Moore

In terms of internal tonal and thematic consistency, there’s only one major franchise that can really be compared to the bizarre — and ludicrously entertaining — Fast and Furious series, which has now spawned nine main-line movies, a poorly received spin-off, an animated kids’ cartoon, and any number of goofy-ass tie-in products. That, of course, is James Bond, which has survived the transition from seriousness to camp to gritty seriousness to ludicrous camp and back to po-faced dramatics (with knowing winks at how unserious it all is) over the 50-something years it has been a mainstay of the modern blockbuster film scene. There’s a weird sort of symmetry to the rise of both franchises in the current era: as Bond shifted back into the gritty Daniel Craig era with Casino Royale in 2006, Fast and Furious began its liberation from the semi-realistic trappings of early-aughts action-thrillers with Justin Lin’s Tokyo Drift, a stylized and openly goofy entry that was initially viewed as dumb bullshit made for dumb people before the critical establishment pulled its head out of its ass in 2011 and realized that these movies were perfectly fun entertainments in their own right. It makes a certain kind of sense that Lin would return for F9, the best entry since Fast Five in the franchise’s modern form, which I’ve come to call the “Roger Moore era” of the Fast and Furious series, as it retains and reminds what, specifically, he brings to the franchise, and how much the endeavor suffers without him.
Moviestmj4.com

Ryan Jay Reviews "F9: The Fast Saga" and More!

Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Whether you're looking for an action-filled sequel, or a modern horror film, Ryan has you covered. Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

Comments / 1

Community Policy