Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for June 22

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 17 days ago
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 162,286

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

  • Wednesday, June 23, Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. – first and second doses; City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first and second doses; Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Thursday, June 24, Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman – first and second doses
  • Friday, June 25, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
  • Saturday, June 26, F Street Recreation Center, 1225 “F” St. – first and second doses
  • Monday, June 28, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
  • Tuesday, June 29, F Street Recreation Center – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, June 30, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 Lincoln St., Malcolm – first and second doses; Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses
  • Friday, July 2, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Lancaster County, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Hickman, NE
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Health
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Malcolm, NE
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Has One More Death From COVID-19

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 168,954. 75% of Lancaster County residents age 16 and older fully vaccinated. Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Hyde Memorial Observatory Reopens July 10

The Hyde Memorial Observatory on South Shore Road in Holmes Park will resume regular public programming on Saturday, July 10. The facility had been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The observatory at 3701 S. 70th St. is open free to the public Saturday nights year-round except on...
Posted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

O Street Traffic Enforcement Detail | Summer 2021

In an effort to help reduce traffic accidents and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department working in conjunction with the Nebraska State Patrol, will be conducting traffic enforcement details on yet to be determined evenings in July through September 2021. The objective is to continue a High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Detail within the city limits of Lincoln in an effort to help reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents and promote safe and responsible driving behavior. This will be a joint detail with emphasis on “O” Street between 17th and 98th Streets.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Havelock Avenue Now Closed

Havelock Avenue between North 84th and North 98th streets is now closed for street repairs. Following these repairs, this area will remain closed until Monday, July 26 for the World Championship High School Rodeo at the Lancaster County Event Center. Access to homes in this area will be maintained. Digital...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Holdrege Street to Close July 6

Beginning Tuesday, July 6, Holdrege Street between North 87th and North 95th streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move arterial street improvement project. Access to homes in this area will be maintained. The detour is North 84th Street to “O” Street to North 98th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by November 1.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Issues Air Quality Advisory

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today issued a health advisory for sensitive populations due to anticipated high levels of smoke from fireworks during the upcoming Independence Day weekend. Fireworks may be used in the City of Lincoln from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3, and from 8...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Urges Proper Disposal of Fireworks Debris

Collection of unused fireworks and ammunition, and Oak Lake Firework Cleanup is July 5. Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful (KLLCB) and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) encourage residents to dispose of unused fireworks and fireworks debris properly and safely following Independence Day celebrations. The public’s efforts will help keep waste haulers and City landfill staff safe from injury and protect local waterways.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

LLCHD Partners With Pediatric Practices to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced a pilot program in partnership with local pediatric practices to offer COVID-19 vaccine to patients onsite. Children age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccine benefits people in every age group, including children and teens, by providing protection against the virus, preventing severe illness, and allowing them to safely join group activities.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Chooses Teresa Ewins to Serve as the Next Lincoln Police Chief

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination of appointment of Teresa Ewins, most recently a Commander with the San Francisco, California Police Department, as Lincoln’s new Chief of Police. After approval by the Lincoln City Council, she will take over the post August 30, 2021. The Mayor thanked Assistant Chief Brian Jackson for his service as the Acting Police Chief during the search process.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Directed Health Measure Expires Friday

With COVID-19 indicators continuing to move in the right direction, Health Director Pat Lopez announced today that the current Directed Health Measure (DHM) will be allowed to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 18. Lopez said the main factor for the improvement is the progress in getting residents vaccinated. “More...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Updated Design Planned for South Lincoln Intersections

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and officials with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that an updated design is being planned for the South 14th Street, Warlick Boulevard and Old Cheney Road intersections in southwest Lincoln. The improvement project is estimated to cost $26.4 million and expected to be completed in 2025. The previous proposal for the intersection used an elevated roundabout design and was projected to cost $44.6 million.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Meet Police Chief Candidates

The public is invited to meet the candidates for Lincoln Police Chief at four separate forums beginning June 21. The public forums will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center, 1650 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park. Each candidate will make a brief presentation, answer questions from the moderator, and meet with residents.

