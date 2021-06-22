Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas has biggest 1-day jump in virus cases since March

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday reported 485 new coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day jump in more than three months.

The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, rose by 251 to 2,570. The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by eight to 5,884. Hospitalizations rose by four to 285.

Arkansas in late March opened its vaccinations to everyone at least 16 years old and lifted its statewide mask mandate, but the state has had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson cited the latest increase as he urged more people to get vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus. About 41% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 33% completed their vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“Until we increase the number of shots, we will continue to have increased numbers of hospitalizations and new cases like we did today,” Hutchinson tweeted “It is sad to see someone go to the hospital or die when it can be prevented.”

