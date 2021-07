While some local residents may be ready to return to pre-pandemic dining, others are taking a more cautious approach. Santa Clara County allowed its restaurants to completely reopen June 15, but that doesn’t mean dining in Los Altos is the same as it was two years ago. While restaurateurs are eager to be able to serve more customers, challenges remain. Many eateries are struggling to find employees and some are having trouble satisfying patrons with varying attitudes toward COVID-19 restrictions.