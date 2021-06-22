Some agencies want out of the Osceola County Investigative Bureau. Here’s why

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Eight months ago, Channel 9 told you that the Osceola County Investigative Bureau was back working to stop drug dealers and human traffickers.

It’s made up of members from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Kissimmee police, St. Cloud police, Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

But now, three of those agencies have decided they want out.

Those law enforcement agencies decided they can’t all see eye to eye on what level of experience and oversight is needed in the task force. And disagreements like that, they said, are just too dangerous when dealing with drugs and drug dealers.

For years, the investigative bureau has worked to bust drug dealers and human traffickers in one of Florida’s most popular tourist districts.

©2021 Cox Media Group