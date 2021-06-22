Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola County, FL

Some agencies want out of the Osceola County Investigative Bureau. Here’s why

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com, Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvS2G_0acPaUA800

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Eight months ago, Channel 9 told you that the Osceola County Investigative Bureau was back working to stop drug dealers and human traffickers.

It’s made up of members from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Kissimmee police, St. Cloud police, Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

But now, three of those agencies have decided they want out.

Those law enforcement agencies decided they can’t all see eye to eye on what level of experience and oversight is needed in the task force. And disagreements like that, they said, are just too dangerous when dealing with drugs and drug dealers.

For years, the investigative bureau has worked to bust drug dealers and human traffickers in one of Florida’s most popular tourist districts.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Osceola County, FL
Government
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Florida Highway Patrol#Police#Drug Dealers#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Oregon authorities using DNA in effort to ID young Jane Doe found stuffed in duffel bag

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. — Little is known about the girl. Oregon authorities have yet to identify the child, whose badly decomposed remains were found Dec. 10 in the woods beyond the rest area in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor, a 12-mile stretch along Route 18 in Lincoln, Tillamook, and Polk counties. The girl’s body was estimated to have been there for at least a month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy