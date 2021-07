Arizona Baseball star Alumni Chip Hale tracks Wildcats in the MLB, pointing them out to his fellow coaches across the league, now he gets to coach them to prepare for the MLB!. Much like Jedd Fisch for Arizona Football, new Arizona Baseball Coach Chip Hale has prepared his whole life to come back to his alma mater to head up the program. But he had to wait because he was turned down for the job the last time it was open.