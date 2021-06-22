Cancel
Pottstown, PA

Fire that killed father, son also claimed life of mother

The Associated Press
 15 days ago

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An early morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home that killed a father and his teenage son also claimed the life of the youth’s mother, authorities said.

Bernadette Norton, 47, of Pottstown was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said.

Officials earlier said 48-year-old Joseph Norton and a 14-year-old youth were pronounced dead after the 2:30 a.m. Monday blaze. Chief Frank Hand of the Pottstown fire department said the three victims were father, mother and son.

Hand said the cause of the smoky blaze hadn’t yet been determined but it appeared to have been accidental and probably started on the first floor.

The Reading School District described Bernadette Norton in a statement as “a beloved school counselor at Lauer’s Park Elementary.” Grief counselors were being made available at the school for students, staff and their families.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

