Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

4 people win $250K apiece in New Mexico vaccine sweepstakes

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State health officials announced Tuesday that four people have each won $250,000 prizes as part of the New Mexico vaccine sweepstakes.

They were the first four winners of Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.

The $10 million cash sweepstakes is funded by federal stimulus and intended to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations.

Four vaccinated New Mexicans — one from each public health region of the state — are each confirmed winners of $250,000 as drawn at random Friday by the New Mexico Lottery.

Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive $1 million drawing.

New Mexicans who have opted in to the sweepstakes don’t have to opt in again to remain eligible for future drawings.

Four more $1 million Friday drawings, with four regional $250,000 winners each, will occur throughout the summer.

A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
268K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstakes#Vaccinations#Federal Stimulus#Ap#State#New Mexicans#The New Mexico Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Free samples are back, but with safety in mind

NEW YORK (AP) — When Pat Curry spotted bite-sized wood-fire rotisserie chicken with portabella mushroom at her local Costco in early June, she felt “giddy.” After a 14-month hiatus, free samples were back. “It was one of the markers that told me that we turned a corner,” said the 60-year-old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy