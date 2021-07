A two-vehicle crash kills a woman on Franklin Boulevard (Sacramento, CA) On Monday, a woman lost her life and a toddler was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard. The incident took place at about 5:10 p.m. at the 21st Avenue intersection. Following the crash, the woman died of her injuries at the scene. On arrival, first responders transported the toddler who was riding in the woman’s vehicle to the hospital in stable condition.