Culpeper, VA

All are invited to free patriotic concert at Culpeper Baptist Church

By STAR-EXPONENT STAFF REPORT
Culpeper Star Exponent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe July 4th Patriotic Concert at Culpeper Baptist Church is back this year with an inspiring guest performance and video presentation. On Sunday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m. the Seipp/Sheets Duo will present familiar patriotic pieces in special arrangements, with three audience sing-along selections. A video will be viewable while the music is played, with an ice cream social to follow in the church’s courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public.

