Raiders' Carl Nassib Has NFL's Top-Selling Jersey After Coming Out as Gay

By Max Molski
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Nassib has NFL’s top-selling jersey after coming out as gay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active player in NFL history to come out as openly gay with his announcement on Monday. He was quickly showered with support from commissioner Roger Goodell, players from across the league and fans alike, and he has also received support when it comes to his merchandise.

Person
Roger Goodell
NFLpvtimes.com

Graney: Courageous apt description of Raiders’ Carl Nassib

Courageous takes a wide breadth of meaning. I’ve never included professional athletes as those who best define the word for simply competing at the highest level of sport. Good for them, I suppose. Nothing personal. My list has just always begun with examples of the child battling cancer or the...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Should the Raiders take a chance on Josh Gordon?

ESPN recently reported that talented wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement to the NFL and is hopeful he will be signed by a team by training camp. The often-troubled Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the league in December 2019 amid battles with substance abuse. ESPN reported that the league has been drug testing Gordon for the past three months and he has passed all of the tests.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

2 X-Factors for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders have steadily improved in each season since Jon Gruden took over as head coach. After going 4-12 in his first season, they improved to 7-9 in Year 2 and 8-8 last season in Year 3. Now, heading into Year 4, the goal is to make the playoffs.
NFLAOL Corp

Derek Carr on Carl Nassib coming out: 'We have his back and he's our brother'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr won't have a problem supporting Carl Nassib after Nassib came out as gay. Carr said he reached out to Nassib following his announcement and said, "I will always have your back." Carr made those comments while appearing on the Cris Collinsworth podcast featuring Richard...
NFLPosted by
The Independent

NFL shares video declaring ‘football is gay’ in response to player coming out

The NFL has shared a video declaring that “football is gay” after Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player following his announcement last week.The straightforward video consists of white text on a black background, starting with the words “football is gay”. The video continues over a drumming beat with cheering in the background.“Football is lesbian,” the video adds. “Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is...
NFLLas Vegas Sun

Carl Nassib was an NFL everyman. Then he came out as gay.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib walked outside his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania, looked directly into his phone and did something that he said he hoped would one day no longer be necessary. In a few brief sentences, Nassib, 28, came out as gay. The video clip he...
NFLStreetInsider.com

NFL: Brands could flock to Nassib after historic coming out announcement

FILE PHOTO: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib celebrates at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S. November 8, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week...
NFLdaytimeconfidential.com

Joy Behar Makes "Penetration in The End Zone" Joke About NFL's Carl Nassib

Joy Behar has landed in hot water after recent remarks she made on The View involving Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib. Nassib came out as being gay, becoming the first active player in the NFL to do so. Nassib made the reveal on Tuesday via Instagram. During a...
NFLThe Day

By coming out, Carl Nassib is saving lives

My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006. It wasn’t a shock to me — we’d known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens — but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he’s grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he “just wanted to see what they were like.”
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...

