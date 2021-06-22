Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Why do so many LAPD cops refuse COVID vaccines? Politics, conspiracy theories, distrust, chief says

By Josh Cain
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly around half of Los Angeles Police Department employees have received at least one vaccine dose protecting them against COVID-19, the chief of police said Tuesday. That rate lags far behind the general public — as of last week, 67% of L.A. County residents have had at least one dose, according to the most recent numbers from the Department of Public Health. At least 58% were fully vaccinated.

www.sgvtribune.com
