Matt Calkins: Former Sonics coach Nate McMillan had great success in Seattle. What he’s doing now with Atlanta might be his finest work yet.

Thursday night’s 123-112 Game 5 loss for the Atlanta Hawks to the Milwaukee Bucks gave Hawks’ interim coach Nate McMillan a bit of deja vu. “We did not come out prepared for the intensity of that game,” McMillan said. “Very similar to Game 2 when they jumped on us. For whatever reason, the intensity, we talked about the level of intensity we needed to come out with. They basically hit us in the mouth early and really established the physicality of the game.”