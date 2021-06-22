Cancel
Calhoun County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SAC AND WESTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Lake City, or 8 miles west of Rockwell City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sac City, Rockwell City, South Twin Lake, Twin Lakes, Lytton, Jolley, Yetter, Rockwell City Municipal Airport and Twin Lakes State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm
