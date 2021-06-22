Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Calhoun County in west central Iowa * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Lake City, or 9 miles southeast of Sac City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake City around 605 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH