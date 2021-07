The coronavirus pandemic isn't over, as a new variant, called Delta, is proving more transmissible. This has experts—and Americans—worried. Dr. Paul Sax from Brigham and Women's Hospital appeared on CNN today to discuss why we should all be more careful. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.