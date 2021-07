PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of Elsa we will see a little less rain and a little more sun & heat over our area as we move closer to the weekend. For tonight rain will taper off and lows will fall into the low to mid 70s. On Thursday we will see coastal showers in the AM and then inland storms in the PM. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. As we head into the weekend we will see rain chances at 30% w/highs in the upper 80s to near 90... more typical for this time of year.