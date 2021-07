Now that the Ohio State football team has successfully recruited J.T. Tuimoloau, what will he bring to the field?. The long, almost excruciating wait is over. Ohio State football fans are celebrating, while trolls on message boards of rival schools are crying once again with claims of cheating. J.T. Tuimoloau chose the Buckeyes. Now that his recruitment is over, just what exactly are the Buckeyes getting?